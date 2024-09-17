Gujarat: 23 labourers injured as portion of under-construction structure falls at school

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2024 6:13 pm IST
Bharuch: At least 23 labourers were injured, three of them seriously, after iron beams of an under-construction structure fell on them at a school in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Tuesday, September 17, an official said.

The incident occurred at Chandrabala Modi Academy in Kondh village near Valia town, the official said.

At least 23 injured persons were shifted to a hospital at Ankleshwar for treatment, and one of them was in critical condition and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), collector Tushar Sumera said.

“A structure of the roof and a wall that was under construction at the school fell on labourers working there, leaving 23 injured,” Sumera said.

Most of the labourers escaped with minor injuries, he said.

