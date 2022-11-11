Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 46 candidates

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5

Published: 11th November 2022
New Delhi: Congress released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat on Thursday, which consisted of 46 candidates.

The party had announced its first list on November 4, in which 43 candidates were announced. The party released its second list yesterday. The total number of candidates who have been announced rose to 89 out of the 182 candidates.

The list of candidates released duly signed by Mukul Wasnik, party’s general secretary, includes Mamadbhai Jung Jat (Abdasa), Rajendersingh Jadeja (Mandvi), Arjanbhai Bhudia (Bhuj), Naushad Solanki (Dasada – SC), Kalpana Karamsibhai Makwana (Limbdi).

A total of three women leaders have found their way into the list which includes Kalpana Karamsibhai Makwana from Limbdi, Jermaben Sukhlal Vasava from Dediapada -ST, and Bharti Prakash Patel from Karanj.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

