Gujarat authorities to coordinate Eid-e-Milad, Ganesh Visarjan processions

Four representatives from the Muslim community held a meeting with the City Police Commissioner to seek permission for an Eid procession on the evening of Sept 28

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 3:17 pm IST
Screen grab

Ahmedabad: The authorities in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad have decided to coordinate the Eid-e-Milad and Ganesh Visarjan for September 28 to maintain the communal harmony in the state, an official said on Friday.

Four representatives from the Muslim community held a meeting with the City Police Commissioner to seek permission for an Eid procession on the evening of September 28. However, recognising the potential for tension and clashes, the Police Commissioner proposed an alternative solution.

To prevent any untoward incidents and promote communal harmony, the Police Commissioner suggested that Eid processions in Ahmedabad be rescheduled to September 29, a day after Ganesh Visarjan.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Watch: Preparation for Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

The delegation of Muslim community representatives agreed to this proposal, and as a result, the Muslim festival will be celebrated on September 28 while the procession has been scheduled for September 29, starting after 3 p.m.

This adjustment would allow the smooth conduct of Ganesh Visarjan processions on September 28 and minimise the risk of any communal tensions.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 3:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button