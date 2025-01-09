Gujarat: Auto driver falsely accused of harassment, beaten by mob

An auto driver named Anwar was assaulted by a mob after he asked a woman about her destination. The incident took place on Thursday, January 9, in Gujarat’s Behrampura’s locality in Ahmedabad.

The heated confrontation began when Anwar reportedly stopped his auto near the woman and asked her where she wanted to go. Misinterpreting his question as harassment, bystanders gathered and accused him of inappropriate behaviour, escalating the situation into violence.

Video footage of the incident that surfaced on social media shows Anwar surrounded by the agitated mob. Despite his attempts to explain his intentions, he was verbally abused and dragged and left bleeding.

As the situation escalated, the police were informed about the incident rushed to the scene and dispersed the mob.

Upon the police intervention, the mob realised their misunderstanding and issued an apology to Anwar before legal action could be taken. However, the police have not yet issued any official statement regarding the assailants.