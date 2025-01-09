VHP protests outside church with havan and kirtan in Haryana

Right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a provocative demonstration outside a local church in Fatehpuri Colony in Haryana’s Rohtak city.

On January 5, during a Sunday prayer meeting inside the church, the organization members organised a havan and kirtan, Hindu religious rituals, accompanied by dancing in front of the church. They accused the church of engaging in religious conversion.

They alleged that the Christian community members invite vulnerable Hindus to such prayer meetings and then attempt to convert them by promising money and healing from illnesses.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows VHP members donning saffron attire gathering to perform religious rituals directly in front of the church premises and dance while singing “Hum kersiya lehraye ge, mandir wahi banaye ge“.

हरियाणा के रोहतक फ़तेहपुरी कॉलोनी में….



VHP ने एक Church पर धर्मांतरण में संलिप्त होने का आरोप लगाते हुए उसके सामने हवन और कीर्तन का आयोजन किया।



कार्यक्रम में उत्तेजक गीतों पर नृत्य किया गया ताकि सामने वाला भड़के? pic.twitter.com/zUeUtarYxF — Mr. Khan (@ZubairFem) January 8, 2025

In yet another incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anshu Tuteja vacated a church building and converted it into the Shri Ram Community Centre in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh.

Also Read Chhattisgarh BJP leader threatens to demolish church, alleges illegal encroachment

He painted a swastika (Hindu religious symbol) on the entry door of the church with saffron colour to announce the seizure of the religious premises. This action follows Tuteja’s threat on December 29 to demolish the church if it was not vacated within three days.

BJP leader Anshu Tuteja wore Sikh attire, forcefully occupied a church and converted it into Sri Ram Community Centre in Chattisgarh.



Although we are against Christian conversions, we do not endorse occupying religious places.



Stop dragging us in these controversies. pic.twitter.com/iX0EECDzy5 — Jaspinder Kaur Udhoke (@udhokes) January 8, 2025

Christian leaders appeal

More than 420 Christian leaders and 30 church organizations issued an urgent appeal to the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention to address and stop the violence and hostility towards Christians across India.

The appeal was made on December 31, following an alarming 14 incidents of violent threats and disruptions targeting Christian community members during Christmas celebrations throughout the country.

Speaking on the escalating targeted attacks, the leaders expressed deep concern over what they described as a growing wave of intolerance and persecution, which has left the Christian community of India in distress condition.