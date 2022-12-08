Gujarat: BJP wins Morbi less than 2 months after bridge collapse

It has been less than two months since the unfortunate colonial-era Morbi bridge in Gujarat collapsed during Chhath puja on October 30 killing over 130 people, including 47 children. While the BJP-led state government was heavily criticized for the incident, the people of Morbi chose otherwise. On Thursday, they voted BJP candidate Kantibhai Amrutiya as their MLA.

Amrutiya won by a margin of over 62,000 votes followed by Congress’s candidate Jayantilal Patel and Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) Pankaj Ransariya.

During the election campaigns, Ransariya had pointed pointed out the lapses and corruption of the Gujarat BJP government that led to the collapse.

Further, there are images of Amrutiya on the social media platform Twitter swimming in the water and saving lives when the incident happened. Many Twitteratis had tweeted his images dubbing him as ‘Morbi ka Hero’.

