Gujarat CM to lead BJP campaign in Telangana on April 25

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, is set to visit Telangana on Thursday to campaign for BJP candidates ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will attend the Karimnagar nomination-filing event of BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar Bandi, early in the day.

Later, CM Patel is scheduled to address an election rally in the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency in support of Bharat Prasadji.

The CM is expected to outline the party’s vision and commitments for the region.

After a full day of campaigning, CM Patel will return to Gandhinagar in the evening.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, CM Patel asserted in Kutch that voters will have clear choices for the first time as they head for polls.

At the election rally in Nakhatrana in Kutch on April 22, CM Patel noted, “For the first time, voting will be conducted with clarity. Therefore, everyone anticipates that PM Modi will secure a third term as Prime Minister.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in Telangana on April 30, May 3 and 4 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

On April 30, he will attend a public meeting in Andole followed by an interaction with IT employees in Serlingampally, Hyderabad along with meetings with notable individuals from various fields in the city.

On May 3, he will address public meetings in Warangal, Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda. On May 4, the Prime Minister will address meetings in Narayanpet and Vikarabad, the party said.

Amit Shah in Siddipet tomorrow

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Siddipet on Wednesday, April 25 and will campaign for Medak BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao, the party said.

Telangana is going to the ballot in the fourth phase, on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

(With inputs from IANS)