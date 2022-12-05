Gujarat elections: PM Modi votes

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 5th December 2022 11:01 am IST
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

