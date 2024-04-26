Gujarat: Former AAP leader Alpesh Kathiriya to join BJP

Gandhinagar: In a blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Alpesh Kathiriya, the key architect behind the AAP’s 27-seat win in the 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections in Gujarat, is set to join the BJP on Saturday (April 27), along with his close aide Dharmik Malaviya.

Kathiriya, a former ABVP member, termed his decision to join the BJP as a return to his roots within the saffron fold, marking a full circle in his political career.

Kathiriya and Malaviya, who gained prominence during the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) quota agitation, have significant influence among the Saurashtra-origin and Surat-based youths of the Patidar community. Their efforts were crucial in securing AAP’s first major electoral success in Gujarat. However, both faced setbacks as they did not succeed in the 2022 assembly elections as AAP candidates.

Their departure from AAP, announced on April 18, precedes their formal joining of the BJP, which will be held at Mangadh Chowk in Surat. Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil will preside over the event, which is expected to draw over 200 supporters.