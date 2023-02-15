Gujarat HC dismisses objection of property sale to Muslim man in Hindu area

The court called the objections of the Hindu individuals “disturbing”. The men had signed the sale agreement as witnesses when the Muslim individual purchased property from a Hindu man in 2020. However, in the court the witnesses claimed that they were coerced into signing it.

Earlier in 2020, the high court had dismissed the objections. However, when the transaction was supposed to be registered with the sub-registrar, the witnesses stated that they were coerced.

Also Read Kerala man stabbed to death in Sharjah; suspect arrested

“It is a disturbing factor that a successful purchaser of property in a disturbed area is being hounded and thwarting his attempt to enjoy the fruits of the property which he successfully purchased,” the single judge on the bench, Justice Biren Vaishnav said in the current case.

Local authorities like the collector and police had also objected to the sale as they were allegedly concerned about “balance” in the society. Further, a civil application was filed by more than 10 shop owners whose businesses were beside the Muslim man.