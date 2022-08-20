Gujarat: Inspired by crime web series, minor buys weapon; lands in juvenile home

Inspired by such characters, he decided to procure a weapon and during his visit to Uttar Pradesh, he bought a country-made revolver from one Raja for Rs 6,000

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th August 2022 2:43 pm IST

Surat: A 14-year-old boy landed in a juvenile home after the police caught him with a country-made revolver in this Gujarat city, sources said on Saturday.

Pratham (name changed), a resident of Pandesara area in Surat city, is said to have told police that he was addicted to crime web series. Watching an armed hero used to give him an adrenaline rush.

Inspired by such characters, he decided to procure a weapon and during his visit to Uttar Pradesh, he bought a country-made revolver from one Raja for Rs 6,000. He used to flaunt his weapon to impress and frighten others in his area.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Parties gear up for Munugode by-poll

Pandesara Police Sub-Inspector A.G. Rabari told IANS that a patrolling police team had arrested Pratham with the revolver without any cartridge.

He was arrested on Thursday under arms act and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to Juvenile Home.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button