Gujarat: Kheda village Muslims boycott polls over public flogging by police

Undhela village of Kheda district in Gujarat saw zero percent of Muslim voters in the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday.

This is the same village where the Kheda police flogged a group of Muslim men in full public view for alleged stone pelting at a Garba event in October.

According to a report by NDTV, no Muslim has come out to vote.

On October 3, clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims when the latter objected to the Garba event being played right across a mosque. According to a PTI report, a mob of 150 people threw stones at the Garba event.

The Kheda police arrested a few of them and instead of going through the legal procedure, they resorted to flogging.

On October 4, a video showed the police thrashing the Muslim men with sticks by tieing them to a pole and compelling them to publicly apologize to the villagers.

In one video clip, the villagers including children are seen watching the police action and cheering when the accused were beaten.

Soon after the video went viral, an inquiry was set up but no report has been released so far.

Senior Editor of Network 18 and prime-time news anchor Aman Chopra received flak from the internet for terming the incident as ‘New form of ‘Dandiya’ by Gujrat Police.’ Many eminent journalists have criticized Chopra for his insensitive presentation of news.