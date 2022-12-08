Gujarat polls: BJP MLA who called Bilkis Bano’s rapists ‘Sanskari’ leads in Godhra

The results of the Gujarat Assembly elections were declared on Thursday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining the state as the All India Majlis Ittehad ul Muslimeen and the Aam Aadmi Party split Muslim votes.

Chandrasin Raulji, one of the members of the committee which set the convicts free is leading in Godhra. It is to be noted that Raulji termed the rapists “Sansakari” in an interview following their release.

The Muslim-dominated constituencies proved to be helpful for the saffron party as it led on 12 out of the 17 seats. It is to be noted that the BJP did not field any Muslim candidate in the assembly elections. Congress could only win five of the constituencies.

Previously most of these seats were won by Congress. The AAP failed to open its account this election despite contesting from Muslim-dominated areas. The AAP along with the AIMIM caused damage to Congress. The AIMIM fielded 13 candidates including two non-Muslims for the assembly polls. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party swept votes in constituencies including Jamalpur-Khadia and Vadgam.

The Congress pinned its hopes on Muslims who rallied behind them following the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.