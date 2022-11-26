Gujarat polls: Jadeja poses in BJP poster wearing Indian jersey, AAP condemns

As the Gujarat Assembly elections inches close, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rivaba Jadeja shared a new poster featuring cricketer-husband Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian cricket team jersey representing India.

“You will also join the roadshow of India’s all-rounder cricketer Mr. @imjadeja,” Rivaba tweeted.

A few days back, in an interview with ANI, Rivaba Jadeja compared her husband to a “booster dose” and his immense support for her career path.

“My husband is like a booster dose for me, who has always motivated me. More than myself, it has been him who has motivated me to go ahead. The system of marriage in itself means that both husband and wife should stand and support each other. It is said that behind the success of every man, there is a woman. Similarly, it is also important that behind the success of every woman, there is her husband and brother,” Rivaba told ANI.

AAP condemns poster

The AAP Aadmi Party (AAP) which is giving a tough fight to BJP reacted sharply to the poster.

Taking to his official Twitter account, AAP MLA Balyan said, “Till yesterday, sportspersons were away from politics. Now openly doing politics. BJP did not spare any institution to destroy.”

कल तक खिलाड़ी राजनीति से अलग थे। अब खुले आम राजनीति कर रहे हैं। भाजपा ने किसी भी संस्था को बर्बाद करने में नही छोड़ा। https://t.co/vDfVEYrUAu — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) November 23, 2022

Twitter unhappy, questions BCCI

The Twitter post has not gone down well with the Twitterati with many condemning the poster and questioning the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) if this was even allowed.

રાજનીતિ અને ક્રિકેટ અલગ હોવું જોઈએ સર જાડેજાને પોતાની ધર્મપત્નીનો પ્રચાર ભલે કરતા પરંતુ ટીમની જર્સીમાં કરે છે તેવા ફોટાનો ઉપયોગ કરવો અયોગ્ય છે



ટીમની જર્સી સમગ્ર દેશ માટે ગૌરવની વાત છે કોઈ પક્ષ કે પાર્ટી માટે તેનો ઉપયોગ યોગ્ય નથી



પ્રચાર કરવો હોઈ તો વ્યક્તિગત રીતે કરી શકે છે 🙏🏻 — A B MAKWANA (@AJAYMAKWANA131) November 22, 2022

Its official Jersey @BCCI ….is this allowed……wake up — Sonali Garg (@sonali210g) November 26, 2022

Why is Team India's jersey used for a BJP campaign?

Is @BCCI sponsoring the road show? 🤔 https://t.co/HN65eU0PxZ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 26, 2022

Ideally, Jadeja should attract a heavy fine or even match ban for using that jersey on election posters but, not going to happen for obvious reasons. https://t.co/AAVGlQrskb — ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) November 26, 2022

Hello @BCCI this poster is showing Jadeja in Indian cricket team jersey. Is this allowed ? pic.twitter.com/IqHnXoZkAP — Milind (@Iam18milind) November 24, 2022

Jadeja’s sister reacts to Rivaba using children in her campaign

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife is not the only politician in the family. His sister, Naynaba Jadeja, a campaigner for the Congress party launched an attack on her sister-in-law claiming that Rivaba uses children to gain the sympathy card. Naynaba compared it to child labour.

Naynaba said that a complaint has been filed by Congress to the Election commission officer about the same.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Naynaba alleged, “She has kept Ravindra Jadeja’s name in the bracket and this is just to use the Jadeja surname. In the six years of her marriage, she did not get time to revise her name.”