Gujarat polls: Ravindra Jadeja thanks Modi after wife given BJP ticket

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja congratulated his wife Rivaba Jadeja for becoming a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate for the Jamnagar North constituency in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Jadeja took to Twitter to write a long post that said, “Congratulations to my wife on getting a BJP ticket for the Vidhan Sabha elections. So proud of all the effort and hardwork which you have put in. My best wishes to you, may you continue to work for the development of the society.”

BJP chose Rivaba Jadeja and dropped sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh M Jadeja.

“I also wish to thank our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Shri Amit Shah Ji for believing in her abilities and giving her a opportunity to do noble work (sic),” he added.

Rivaba married Ravindra Jadeja in 2016. They have a daughter together. Rivaba is a mechanical engineer and a relative of Congress veteran Hari Singh Solanki. She has been an active politician in the Jamnagar-Saurashtra region.