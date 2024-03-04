Gujarat: Senior Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia resigns from Assembly

With his resignation, the opposition party's strength has been reduced to 14 in the 182-member Assembly.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2024 7:19 pm IST
Gujarat: Senior Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia resigns from Assembly
Senior Congress MLA and former state party unit president Arjun Modhwadia resigned from the Gujarat Assembly membership on Monday

Ahmedabad: Senior Congress MLA and former state party unit president Arjun Modhwadia on Monday, March 4 resigned from the Assembly membership, the Speaker’s office said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The MLA from Porbandar tendered his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar. The Speaker’s office confirmed that Chaudhary has accepted Modhwadia’s resignation. With his resignation, the opposition party’s strength has been reduced to 14 in the 182-member Assembly.

Also Read
Nitish Kumar likely to file nomination for MLC election

Modhwadia, one of the most senior and influential opposition leaders in Gujarat, had defeated BJP heavyweight Babu Bokhiria in the Porbandar Assembly constituency in the 2022 elections. The resignation of the senior leader comes days before Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is to enter Gujarat on March 7.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2024 7:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button