Gujarat’s Ambaji Mandir imposes gender-segregated garba

This year marks the first time that men and women will not be dancing together.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th October 2023 12:43 pm IST
Gujarat: 7 students injured in police action over 'garba' event
Garba (Representative Image)

Ambaji: As the nine-day Navratri festival commences on Sunday, the Ambaji Mandir Management in Ambaji in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district has introduced a change by segregating men and women during the Garba festivities.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

This year marks the first time that men and women will not be dancing together. Men will be relocated to perform Garba outside the Pital gate of the temple.

In an unprecedented decision, the temple management has declared that Garba performances in Chachar Chowk of Ambaji Mandir will be exclusively reserved for women.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
24/7 medical assistance at Garba events, says Gujarat govt

Separate entrances will be designated for men and women. Traditionally, devotees gather in Chachar Chowk to partake in the Garba celebrations at Ambaji temple.

To gain entry into Chachar Chowk, attendees will be required to present their Aadhaar cards as proof of identification. Gate no. 7 (VIP) will permit the entry of only women and children, while men will access the festivities through the main gate.

The new arrangement is set to take effect from October 16, with the temple trust organising Garba within the temple premises on Sunday as part of the Navratri festivities.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th October 2023 12:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button