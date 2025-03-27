Gulab Jamun Paratha: Sugar-loaded fusion you never asked for!

Ever heard of gulab jamun parathas? After Fanta omelettes and Maggi ice creams comes yet another ‘divine’ inventions from the streets of India – Gulab Jamun Parathas. A fusion meal that’s just as confusing as it sounds!

In a video posted on social media platforms, a food vendor takes two pieces of gulab jamuns and places them on a roti dough, blowing the viewer’s mind. Then, without hesitation, he seals the dough, forming a flat paratha, the sugar syrup still drizzling out of it.

Also Read Woman serves iftar at Delhi’s Jama Masjid spreading communal harmony

The stuffing is placed on a hot tawa where the sugar syrup melts away and the form of a paratha takes place. Once golden brown and crisp, the viewer thinks its over.

But hey! not yet. The blockbuster begins now. The food vendor drowns it in chashni (sugar syrup)!!!!

As if the gulab jamun inside wasn’t already carrying enough sweetness.

Take a look at falling into a virtual sugar coma

The reactions from the post are equally crazy, with many losing their minds and asking for justice for “gulab jamuns”. Have a look

Interestingly, celebrated Indian chef Sanjeev Kumar had also posted a recipe for Gulab Jamun Paratha back in 2020.