Gulal sprinkled at Eidgah in Telangana’s Armoor during Shivaji Jayanti

Hyderabad: Individuals trying to foment communal disharmony in Armoor mandal, Nizamabad, Telangana, during Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations on Wednesday, February 19, threw saffron colour at the Armoor Eidgah.

The local AIMIM party workers who came to know about the provocation alerted the local police who inspected the spot and assured action against the mischief creators after identifying them.

The local people complained to police that the miscreants on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Wednesday came to the Eidgah ground in Armoor and headed to the place where the ‘Khateeb’ stands and leads the prayers. The unsocial elements then sprinkled saffron and gulal powder on the walls. They also threw badges and saffron scarves on the Eidgah premises and left.

The local DSP Armoor was informed and a delegation of local community elders met and apprised him of the incident. The Eidgah committee members cleaned up the premises.