Swords waved, slogans raised in front of mosque in Hyderabad

The group was reportedly returning after attending a Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti procession.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th February 2025 8:57 am IST
Hyderabad: Tension prevails as group waves swords in front of mosque
Tension prevails as group waves swords in front of mosque.

Hyderabad: A tense atmosphere prevailed in Nacharam Mallapur, Hyderabad on Wednesday night when a group of people participating in a procession waved swords and raised slogans in front of a mosque.

The incident occurred in front of Masjid-e-Aashraf, located in Chankyapuri Colony under the Nacharam police station limits.

In a video, 10 to 12 people, two of them carrying swords, are seen holding saffron flags and standing in front of the mosque, shouting JSR slogans.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The group was reportedly returning after attending a Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti procession.

They raised slogans while some worshippers were attending prayers inside the mosque.

Some people recorded a video of what appeared to be a deliberate attempt by the youngsters to provoke communal tension in the city and shared it on social media, urging the police to take action.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th February 2025 8:57 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button