Swords waved, slogans raised in front of mosque in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A tense atmosphere prevailed in Nacharam Mallapur, Hyderabad on Wednesday night when a group of people participating in a procession waved swords and raised slogans in front of a mosque.

The incident occurred in front of Masjid-e-Aashraf, located in Chankyapuri Colony under the Nacharam police station limits.

In a video, 10 to 12 people, two of them carrying swords, are seen holding saffron flags and standing in front of the mosque, shouting JSR slogans.

Telangana: Tension prevails as group waves swords in front of mosque. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/pZu41Yajyf — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) February 20, 2025

The group was reportedly returning after attending a Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti procession.

They raised slogans while some worshippers were attending prayers inside the mosque.

Some people recorded a video of what appeared to be a deliberate attempt by the youngsters to provoke communal tension in the city and shared it on social media, urging the police to take action.