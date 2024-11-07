Gulbarga Dargah head Maulana Dr Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini passes away

Hyderabad: Maulana Dr. Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini, the revered Sajjada Nasheen (spiritual head) of Dargah Khwaja Bande Nawaz in Gulbarga, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 80. His funeral prayer will be held on Thursday after the Maghrib prayer at the Dargah Sharif Mosque, with the burial to follow within the Dargah premises.

Dr. Khusro Hussaini was the son of the late Sajjada Nasheen Hazrat Syed Muhammad Muhammadul Hussaini. He leaves behind his wife, two sons Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini and Dr. Syed Mustafa Hussaini and three daughters. News of his passing drew thousands of mourners, including vice chancellors and prominent figures from Khwaja Banda Nawaz University, Khwaja Banda Nawaz Medical College, and Engineering College. Dr. Khusro Hussaini was also a close friend of Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Daily.

Dr. Hussaini was known for his deep commitment to Sufism, Islamic teachings, and community service. His family has been a respected center of Islamic learning and spirituality for generations, and he carried forward this legacy, guiding people through religious and spiritual teachings.

Under his leadership, Gulbarga Sharif became not only a center for spirituality but also a place for education and learning. He was instrumental in establishing Gulbarga’s Khwaja Banda Nawaz University, the first university in India to be connected with a Dargah. His father began this educational mission over 50 years ago, which Dr. Khusro Hussaini expanded significantly.

Also Read IRMS Officer Taskeen Khan’s journey from Miss India aspirant to civil servant

Dr. Khusro Hussaini’s teachings and sermons served as a guiding light to many followers. His passing has left a deep sense of loss across religious communities in the country, who remember him as a devoted scholar and spiritual guide. His contributions to Islamic scholarship and Sufism will be cherished and remembered for years to come.