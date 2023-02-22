Gulbarga Urdu medium school adopts international educational modules

Ideal school students felicitated Municipality cleaning warriors and thanked them for keeping Gulbarga clean.

Gulbarga Urdu school adopts international educational modules

Hyderabad: Ideal School Jaleel compound in Gulbarga, under its new management, has adopted international educational modules.

In view of inculcating the habit of respecting all humans, Ideal School students felicitated Municipality cleaning warriors and thanked them for keeping Gulbarga clean.

31 students who belonged to standards II, III, IV and V completed Noorani Qaida (a basic book to learn Quran) with tajweed (the set of rules governing the way in which the words of the Quran should be pronounced during its recitation).

In addition to this, eight sports events were conducted in the month of February 2023 for the overall development of students followed by the distribution of awards to the winners.


The Ideal school’s vision states, “Parents should feel proud of their children. They will become the reason for their salvation in the hereafter. Students should become responsible human beings and contribute to nation building.”

