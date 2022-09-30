Gulf countries condemn Iranian attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan

Gulf countries on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks launched by Iran on the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Wednesday, which left 13 dead and more than 58 injured.
13 people were killed and 58 wounded in the Iranian bombing that targeted several sites of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan region of Iraq on Wednesday, according to Iraq News Agency.
More than 70 Iranian missiles fell on areas of the Kurdistan region, including residential neighbourhoods, schools, kindergartens and agricultural lands.
Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that the Kingdom strongly condemns and denounces these attacks, which caused innocent victims and threatened the security and stability of Iraq.
The ministry stressed the need for the international community to stand up to all Iranian actions that violate international laws, charters and norms.
It expressed the Kingdom’s condolences and sympathy to the government and people of brotherly Iraq, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
Bahrain
The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the Iranian attacks and affirmed its full solidarity with Iraq in all that preserves its security, stability and territorial integrity.
The ministry said in a statement that it condemns any attack on Iraq’s sovereignty or threatens the peace of its citizens, expressing its condolences for the victims and its wishes for recovery for the injured.
Kuwait
Kuwait also condemned the attacks and said that it was a “blatant attack on Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” affirming its full solidarity with Iraq.
GCC
In turn, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Al-Hajraf, condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted the Kurdistan region of Iraq, “violate Iraq’s sovereignty and threaten the security and stability of the region.”
During his meeting with the Iraqi ambassador to Riyadh, Abdul Sattar Al-Janabi, he stressed the GCC’s rejection of everything that would prejudice the sovereignty, security and stability of Iraq.