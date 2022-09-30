Gulf countries condemn Iranian attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan

Gulf countries on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks launched by Iran on the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Wednesday, which left 13 dead and more than 58 injured.

13 people were killed and 58 wounded in the Iranian bombing that targeted several sites of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan region of Iraq on Wednesday, according to Iraq News Agency.

More than 70 Iranian missiles fell on areas of the Kurdistan region, including residential neighbourhoods, schools, kindergartens and agricultural lands.

School pupils are terrified as Iranian drones and missiles are striking the positions of the Kurdish opposition group KDPI in Koya.



📹 Submitted to Kurdistan 24 pic.twitter.com/PtUBjqBuJL — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) September 28, 2022

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that the Kingdom strongly condemns and denounces these attacks, which caused innocent victims and threatened the security and stability of Iraq.

The ministry stressed the need for the international community to stand up to all Iranian actions that violate international laws, charters and norms.

It expressed the Kingdom’s condolences and sympathy to the government and people of brotherly Iraq, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديد للهجمات الإيرانية التي استهدفت إقليم كردستان العراق pic.twitter.com/HjbbNwPuCS — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) September 29, 2022

Bahrain

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the Iranian attacks and affirmed its full solidarity with Iraq in all that preserves its security, stability and territorial integrity.

The ministry said in a statement that it condemns any attack on Iraq’s sovereignty or threatens the peace of its citizens, expressing its condolences for the victims and its wishes for recovery for the injured.

مملكة البحرين تدين الهجمات الإيرانية على إقليم كردستان العراقhttps://t.co/Dh9gEVByt4 pic.twitter.com/YKdBOOCO5F — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) September 29, 2022

Kuwait

Kuwait also condemned the attacks and said that it was a “blatant attack on Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” affirming its full solidarity with Iraq.

دولة الكويت تدين وتستنكر بشدة الاستهداف المدفعي والصاروخي الإيراني لعدة مناطق في إقليم كردستان بالعراق

https://t.co/dStlq7yo4Z#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/BV1utAmpXm — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) September 29, 2022

GCC

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Al-Hajraf, condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted the Kurdistan region of Iraq, “violate Iraq’s sovereignty and threaten the security and stability of the region.”

During his meeting with the Iraqi ambassador to Riyadh, Abdul Sattar Al-Janabi, he stressed the GCC’s rejection of everything that would prejudice the sovereignty, security and stability of Iraq.

خلال استقباله لسفير جمهورية #العراق لدى المملكة العربية السعودية … الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون يدين ويستنكر الهجمات الإيرانية التي استهدفت إقليم كردستان العراق ويؤكد رفض مجلس التعاون لكل ما من شأنه المساس بسيادة وأمن واستقرار العراق



https://t.co/1KvDVI8xu7#مجلس_التعاون pic.twitter.com/WqARAO1WMd — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) September 29, 2022