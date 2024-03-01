Gulf countries condemn Israeli attack on Palestinians in Gaza

The Gulf countries have strongly condemned an Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attack on Palestinians who were waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.
At least 112 people were killed and 750 others injured when Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd on Thursday, February 29, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.
Israel is reportedly blaming the deaths on crowds surrounding aid trucks, claiming they were trampled or run over.
In a statement posted on X, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia Qatar, and Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), expressed their deep concern over the humanitarian catastrophe that targeted innocent civilians.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi MoFA affirmed “the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of violations of international humanitarian law by any party and under any pretext.”
The Kingdom urged the international community to enforce humanitarian law, open safe corridors, evacuate injured, provide relief aid, and reach a ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties in the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Kuwait
Kuwait called on the international community and Security Council to protect Palestinian people, relief organizations, and workers in Faza, and activate accountability mechanisms for Israeli violations of humanitarian law.
Qatar
Qatar called for immediate international action to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
UAE
As for the UAE, it expressed its deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and stressed that the immediate priority is to end the military escalation and an immediate ceasefire.
It emphasized the increasing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging for immediate action to prevent further loss of life, inflammation, and further violence and instability.
This comes as death toll in Gaza since the war began on October 7, 2023, has increased to 30,228 and 71,377 injuries.