Gulf countries express solidarity with India after plane crash in Ahmedabad

Gulf countries have expressed deep condolences and solidarity with India following the tragic crash of an Air India plane near Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, June 12, which claimed the lives of all 242 people on board.

In a statement, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government of the Republic of India, and its friendly people over this painful loss.”

الإمارات تتضامن مع الهند وتعزي في ضحايا تحطم طائرةhttps://t.co/AB4zkIFmmT pic.twitter.com/AGyMF47HyN — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) June 12, 2025

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also took to X (formerly Twitter), saying,

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident in Ahmedabad today. The thoughts of everyone in the UAE are with Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”

We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident in Ahmedabad today. The thoughts of everyone in the UAE are with Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those affected. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 12, 2025

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia issued a statement expressing the Kingdom’s sincere condolences to the government and people of India.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its deep sympathy to the friendly Republic of India following the crash of a civilian aircraft in Ahmedabad, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The Kingdom extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery for the injured.”

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن صادق تعازي ومواساة المملكة العربية السعودية لجمهورية الهند الصديقة، إثر حادث سقوط طائرة مدنية تقل أكثر من مئتي شخص في مدينة أحمد آباد غرب البلاد، وما نتج عنه من وفاة وفقدان لركابها المدنيين. pic.twitter.com/t0dchtzWwH — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) June 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the Sultanate of Oman also offered condolences through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirming its support for the government and people of India and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

#بيان || تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن تعاطف سلطنة عُمان وصادق تعازيها ومواساتها لحكومة وشعب جمهورية #الهند الصديقة ولذوي الضحايا في حادثة تحطم طائرة ركاب مدنيَّة في مدينة أحمد أباد. كما تعرب عن صادق أمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين. pic.twitter.com/0XyRAnVZjf — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) June 12, 2025

Earlier in the day, Indian authorities confirmed that all passengers, including two pilots and a flight crew, were killed when the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff en route to London Gatwick Airport.

According to officials, the aircraft plunged into a dormitory at the Government Medical College in Ahmedabad, killing at least five students and injuring more than 40 others who were eating lunch at the time.