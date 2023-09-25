Gulf countries, MWL condemn desecration of Quran in Netherlands

Gulf countries have strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran by a right wing group in the Netherlands.
On Saturday, September 23, the leader of the anti-Islam group Pegida in the Netherlands, Edwin Wagensfeld, tore pages of the Quran and trampled on them in front of the Turkish embassy in The Hague.
In statements posted on X, formerly Twitter, Saudi, Oman, and Qatar foreign ministries said that the ‘extremist move’ is a provocative step to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.
The ministries affirmed their firm position on spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, and rejecting the causes of hatred and extremism.
They renewed their call to the international community “to take a firmer stance by criminalizing all acts that incite hatred and hostility to religions and cultures.”
Muslim World League (MWL) and GCC condemnation
The Muslim World League (MWL) and Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi condemned the absurd, provocative, and disgraceful act of desecrating a copy of the Holy Quran in The Hague.
For its part, the MWL emphasized the need for countries to implement effective measures to prevent these severe crimes.
In a separate statement, the Secretary-General of the GCC has urged countries involved in anti Muslim provocations to intervene and take legal and moral responsibilities to end these internationally rejected practices.
In recent months, Right-wingers in Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands repeatedly desecrated the Holy Quran in front of Muslim embassies, causing outrage among Arab and Islamic communities.