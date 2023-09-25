Gulf countries, MWL condemn desecration of Quran in Netherlands

Gulf countries have strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran by a right wing group in the Netherlands.

On Saturday, September 23, the leader of the anti-Islam group Pegida in the Netherlands, Edwin Wagensfeld, tore pages of the Quran and trampled on them in front of the Turkish embassy in The Hague.

In statements posted on X, formerly Twitter, Saudi, Oman, and Qatar foreign ministries said that the ‘extremist move’ is a provocative step to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.

The ministries affirmed their firm position on spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, and rejecting the causes of hatred and extremism.

They renewed their call to the international community “to take a firmer stance by criminalizing all acts that incite hatred and hostility to religions and cultures.”

Μπροστά από την Πρεσβεία της Τουρκίας στη Χάγη, ο Edwin Wagensveld , ο ηγέτης του ακροδεξιού κινήματος PEGIDA ενάντια στον εξισλαμισμό της Δύσης στην Ολλανδία, έσκισε το Κοράνι ξανά pic.twitter.com/KrtfENkUXO — 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐤𝐚 ™_ (@prokaliptika1) September 23, 2023

Muslim World League (MWL) and GCC condemnation

The Muslim World League (MWL) and Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi condemned the absurd, provocative, and disgraceful act of desecrating a copy of the Holy Quran in The Hague.

For its part, the MWL emphasized the need for countries to implement effective measures to prevent these severe crimes.

In a separate statement, the Secretary-General of the GCC has urged countries involved in anti Muslim provocations to intervene and take legal and moral responsibilities to end these internationally rejected practices.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية الشديدين لإقدام أحد الجماعات المتطرفة بتمزيق نُسخ من المصحف الشريف أمام عدد من السفارات في لاهاي pic.twitter.com/mQmi8K9DkV — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) September 24, 2023

#بيان |أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن استنكار سلطنة عُمان الشديد لاستمرار مجموعة من المتطرفين في مملكة نيذرلاندز بتدنيس نسخ من المصحف الشريف أمام عددٍ من السفارات في لاهاي. وإدانتها البالغة لمثل هذه الاستفزازات المُتكررة لمشاعر المسلمين ومقدساتهم وما تُمثله من تحريض على العنف والكراهية pic.twitter.com/oHGxGrahwq — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) September 25, 2023

بيان| قطر تدين بشدة تمزيق نسخ من المصحف الشريف في لاهاي بهولندا#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/1hasymsrVS — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) September 24, 2023

معالي الأمين العام لـ #مجلس_التعاون يدين ويستنكر إقدام المتطرفين بتمزيق المصحف الشريف في #لاهاي، ويدعوا لاتخاذ خطوات دولية عاجلة وفاعلة للتصدي لهذه التصرفات العدوانية والاستفزازية للمسلمين.https://t.co/Pq0XLaTQnA #مجلس_التعاون#لاهاي pic.twitter.com/9Vi4v72nmc — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) September 24, 2023

In recent months, Right-wingers in Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands repeatedly desecrated the Holy Quran in front of Muslim embassies, causing outrage among Arab and Islamic communities.