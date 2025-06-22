Gulf countries on high alert after US strikes on Iran

Gulf countries entered a state of high alert on Sunday, June 22, following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, intensifying fears of a broader regional conflict.

The US military announced it had successfully destroyed key parts of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow in the early hours on Sunday.

The strikes have heightened tensions across the Gulf, where American military bases are located in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet. Officials fear these bases could be potential targets if Iran retaliates.

Reuters quoted two informed sources as saying that Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has heightened its security measures.

Bahrain has implemented remote work for 70 percent of government employees, excluding essential field services. Its Interior Ministry urged residents to limit travel on main roads and cooperate with security authorities.

In Kuwait, shelters accommodating around 900 people have been prepared at the ministries complex as a precaution. The shelters have been classified as C4 (excellent) and additional storage facilities have been allocated for use as needed.

Leaders across the Gulf have stepped up diplomatic engagement.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to review bilateral ties and regional developments.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also held discussions with UAE and Saudi leaders. Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq spoke with the Saudi Crown Prince regarding the escalating situation.