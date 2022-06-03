Gulf countries, US welcome the extension of the Yemen truce

The United States and Gulf countries on Thursday welcomed the decision to extend the United Nations-sponsored truce in Yemen and said that it supports efforts to reach a political solution to the 8-year crisis.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced the extension of the truce, which began in early April, for another two months, with the same conditions, starting Friday evening.

The Yemen-Houthi truce:

During the truce period, the Yemeni government and the Houthis exchanged accusations of violating the cease-fire, and the agreement was not fully implemented, especially with regard to lifting the Houthi siege on the city of Taiz, but it has already succeeded in significantly reducing violence levels. The agreement included allowing commercial flights from Sanaa International Airport, which has been open only to aid flights since 2016, which was seen as a rare glimmer of hope in the conflict after a devastating war. On Tuesday, May 31, relief organizations operating in Yemen called on the parties to the conflict to extend the truce, stressing that it had positive humanitarian effects, reduced the number of dead and wounded by 50 per cent, and reduced the fuel problem.

United States

US President Joe Biden welcomed the extension of the truce, and the White House said in a statement that US diplomacy will not calm down until the war in Yemen stops.

Biden further said, Saudi Arabia “showed courageous leadership by ratifying and implementing the terms of the armistice,” noting that the past two months “were among the most peaceful periods in Yemen thanks to the armistice.”

“The United States will remain involved in this process over the coming weeks and months,” as it “will focus on deterring threats to friends and partners,” he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also welcomed the truce extension, calling it an “important step” toward peace.

Gulf countries welcome the extension of truce:

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia welcomed the extension of the truce period and said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it hoped that the UN envoy would be able to open the Taiz road to the movement of civilians given its humanitarian importance.

The statement reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to support all UN efforts aimed at resolving the Yemeni crisis politically and in a sustainable manner, and alleviating the suffering of Yemenis in humanitarian, economic and security terms.

Oman

The Sultanate of Oman also commended the two parties to the conflict’s acceptance of the decision to extend the truce and said that it hopes that this important step will create appropriate conditions for ending the war. It also hoped for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Yemeni crisis.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi also had a phone call with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken, during which they confirmed their welcome for the announcement of the renewal of the armistice in Yemen. They also agreed to continue supporting all efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability.

According to the statement of the Omani Foreign Ministry, the contact dealt with “the two sides’ interest in enhancing opportunities for economic partnership and cooperation in various fields. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments and issues.”

Qatar

For its part, the Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed its hope that the extension of the truce would pave the way toward a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis, and achieve the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, peace and development.

It expressed its appreciation for the efforts made by the United Nations to achieve sustainable peace in Yemen, and also renewed its position calling for resolving the Yemeni crisis based on the Gulf initiative and relevant Security Council resolutions, especially No. 2216.

GCC

The Gulf Cooperation Council also welcomed the extension of the armistice, and its Secretary-General, Nayef Al-Hajraf, said in a statement that the decision reflects the international community’s interest in ending the Yemen crisis.

The statement said that the step would pave the way for creating conditions for a political solution to the crisis.

OIC

In this context, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the decision and praised the efforts of the UN envoy to end the crisis.

The organization said in a statement that it hopes to consolidate the truce on an ongoing basis, which will help create conditions for a sustainable political solution to the crisis.

It reiterated its support for Yemen to alleviate the suffering of its people, and to achieve its aspirations for security, peace, stability and development.

UN envoy to Yemen said, in a statement, that the parties to the conflict responded positively to the UN proposal to renew the truce in force, noting that the extension will enter into force as soon as the first truce date scheduled for today expires.

“The Yemenis have seen the tangible benefits of the truce over the past two months. The number of civilian casualties has decreased significantly,” Grundberg said and expressed his gratitude for the support of the international community in implementing and renewing the truce, especially Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and members of the UN Security Council.