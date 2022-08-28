Gulf expresses solidarity with Pakistan after massive floods kill nearly 1,000

Gulf countries have expressed their solidarity with Pakistan after hundreds of people were killed and thousands were injured and missing, as a result of floods and torrential rains that hit the country.

Since mid-June, 982 people have died, while 1,343 others have been injured by floods and torrential rains in Pakistan, according to a statement issued on Friday by the National Disaster Management Authority.

In the past 24 hours, at least 34 people died and 50 others were injured as a result of floods and rain-related accidents.

Terrible torrents in Pakistan, destroying thousands of homes and displacing hundreds of thousands of citizens. Our religious and humanitarian duty is to move quickly to help.#FloodsInPakistan #PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/IcRxtjzh1Q — د.عـبدالله العـمـادي (@Abdulla_Alamadi) August 26, 2022

Oman

On, Saturday, August 27, Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Pakistani President Arif Alvi, over the victims of the torrential monsoon rains and floods that swept a number of Pakistani regions.

In his telegram, the Sultan of Oman expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani president, the families of the victims and the Pakistani people, according to the official Oman News Agency.

Saudi Arabia

For its part, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday, its solidarity with Pakistan, following the heavy rains and floods that have engulfed it.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and to the government of Pakistan, wishing the missing and a speedy recovery for the injured.

UAE

The President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his deputy, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also sent a cable of condolences to Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan, for the victims of the floods that hit his country.

Qatar

In the same context, the Qatar Red Crescent announced the launch of a “humanitarian response to the flood disaster in Pakistan in coordination with its Pakistani counterpart.”

The Qatar Red Crescent said in a statement, on Saturday, that it “activated its Emergency Information Management Center, in an urgent response to the floods that struck Pakistan, and to follow up on humanitarian conditions and developments.”

“The Red Crescent has allocated $100,000 from the Disaster Response Fund to provide relief to those affected by the floods and mitigate the effects of the disaster on them,” he added.

The emergency relief intervention plan includes providing the basic needs of those affected, and providing emergency shelter and household supplies for 200 families, comprising about 1,400 people.

On Friday, the office of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced, in a statement, “a state of emergency and summoning the Pakistani army to confront the floods.”

The government statement confirmed that “the floods have affected more than 30 million people across Pakistan.”

“Most of them were displaced after their homes were damaged by heavy rains and floods, so we decided to send soldiers from the Pakistani army to help the Civil Administration in relief operations,” he added.

He continued, “The army will contribute to relief and rescue operations after millions have been displaced and thousands of homes have been damaged by the floods.”

The floods destroyed 670,328 homes, 122 shops, 145 bridges and damaged 3,082 kilometers of roads, according to the Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority.