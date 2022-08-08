Gulf-India: Air Air India Independence Day offer; know one-way fare cost

India’s flag carrier, Air India is celebrating India’s Independence Day by offering One India One fare from GCC countries for passengers travelling to India.
The airline offers attractive one-way fares from all GCC countries— UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia to India on all direct flights to any destination in India.
Know Independence Day Special offer validity
- Sales Validity— August 8 and 21, 2022
- Travel validity up to October 15, 2022
Passengers are allowed 35 kg as check-in baggage and 5 kg of free baggage allowance on all tickets sold during the travel promotion period until October 15, 2022.
Limited seats, available under the scheme, would be offered to the passengers on first come first serve basis.
For the first time, Air India come up with such an attractive offer at one time from all Gulf countries to India.
Passengers can book the tickets from Air India’s official website, mobile app- Air India, and other authorised travel agents.
Here’s the one-way fare to be paid by passenger
As reported by Khaleej Times,
|Country
|From
|To
|One-way fare
|UAE
|Dubai
|Delhi
Mumbai
Chennai
Kozhikode
Cochin
Goi
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Indore
|330 Dirham (Rs 7,150)
|Sharjah
|Kozhikode
|330 Dirham (Rs 7,150)
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai
|330 Dirham (Rs 7,150)
|Kuwait
|Kuwait
|Chennai
Mumbai
|36. 65 Kuwaiti Dinar (Rs 9,510)
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|Delhi
|60.3 Bahraini Dinar ( Rs 12,731)
|Oman
|Muscat
|Mumbai
Hyderabad
|43.1 Omani Riyals (Rs 8,910)
|Muscat
|Delhi
Chennai
|65.1 Omani Riyals (Rs 13,458)
|Muscat
|Kannur
|36.1 Omani Riyals (Rs 7,462)
|Qatar
|Doha
|Delhi
|499 Qatari Rial (Rs 10,906)
|Saudi Arabia
|Dammam
Riyadh
Riyadh
Jeddah
Jeddah
Jeddah
|Delhi
Mumbai
Hyderabad
Delhi
Mumbai
Hyderabad
|500 Saudi Riyal (Rs 10,587)