Gulf-India: Air Air India Independence Day offer; know one-way fare cost

India’s flag carrier, Air India is celebrating India’s Independence Day by offering One India One fare from GCC countries for passengers travelling to India.

The airline offers attractive one-way fares from all GCC countries— UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia to India on all direct flights to any destination in India.

Know Independence Day Special offer validity

Sales Validity— August 8 and 21, 2022

Travel validity up to October 15, 2022

Passengers are allowed 35 kg as check-in baggage and 5 kg of free baggage allowance on all tickets sold during the travel promotion period until October 15, 2022.

Limited seats, available under the scheme, would be offered to the passengers on first come first serve basis.

For the first time, Air India come up with such an attractive offer at one time from all Gulf countries to India.

Passengers can book the tickets from Air India’s official website, mobile app- Air India, and other authorised travel agents.

Here’s the one-way fare to be paid by passenger

As reported by Khaleej Times,