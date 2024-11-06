Gulf leaders congratulate Donald Trump on presidential win

Gulf leaders on Wednesday, November 6, congratulated Donald Trump on his election win over Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States (US), securing a second term.
Trump received 279 electoral votes, while Harris received 223 votes, with several states still to be counted.
In his first speech, Trump said, “We won the popular vote, and about 315 seats in the Electoral College,” adding, “This is a political victory like our country has never seen before, and we thank the American people for this honor of electing me president again.”
Congratulatory messages for Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Trump on his election victory, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
UAE
United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed wrote on X, “I congratulate Donald Trump and his Vice President James David Vance on winning the recent presidential elections, wishing them success in serving the friendly American people.”
He added, “For more than five decades, the UAE and the United States have enjoyed close strategic relations and an advanced development partnership centered on the economy of the future. We look forward to continuing to strengthen this partnership during the coming period for the benefit of our two countries and peoples.”
Oman
Oman‘s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq congratulated President Donald Trump on his election as the new President of the US for the next term.
Kuwait
The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, sent a congratulatory message to Trump, in which he expressed his “sincere congratulations on the occasion of the confidence that the American people have placed in him.”
Sheikh Meshaal praised Kuwait’s historical and strong relations with the US, aiming to strengthen these bonds and foster cooperation in all fields, serving their interests in strategic partnership.
Qatar
Taking to X, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, wrote, “I wish you all the best during your term, and I look forward to working together again to strengthen our relationship and strategic partnership, and to enhance our joint efforts to promote security and stability in the region and the world.”