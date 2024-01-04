Gulf nation, UN chief condemn blasts that killed dozens in Iran

Gulf countries, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and UN chief have strongly condemned the twin blasts in Iran that at least 84 people during a ceremony commemorating the death of Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in 2020.

The blasts took place in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday, January 3, along the road leading to cemetery where Soleimani was laid to rest.

Videos on social media showing bodies on the road and ambulances rushing to the scene.

Iranian officials have blamed that the blasts were a “terrorist attack”, although no one has claimed responsibility or provided a clear cause.

In statements posted on X, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, and Bahrain foreign ministries expressed their sincere condolences to Iran for those killed in the explosion and wished the swift recovery of the injured.

بيان : قطر تدين بشدّة تفجيرين في مدينة كرمان في إيران#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/ZuV02lnGMv — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) January 3, 2024

#بيان || أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن خالص التعازي وصادق المواساة للجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الصديقة ولذوي الضحايا في التفجيرين الذين استهدفا تجمعا في محافظة #كرمان، وعن التمنيات بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.



وأكدت الوزارة موقف سلطنة عُمان الثابت في إدانة العنف والإرهاب بكافة أشكاله. pic.twitter.com/XZdjaFdp17 — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) January 3, 2024

#بيان | تؤكد وزارة الخارجية رفض المملكة العربية السعودية وإدانتها للتفجيرات الإرهابية التي استهدفت المدنيين في الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية pic.twitter.com/VqIK9jJDff — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) January 3, 2024

بيان إدانة واستنكار دولة #الكويت للهجومين اللذين وقعا في محافظة كرمان جنوبي شرق الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية.



البيان كاملاً: https://t.co/1elt77rpaW pic.twitter.com/Obs5mpS9Wz — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) January 3, 2024

Bahrain condemns terrorist blasts in Kerman, Iranhttps://t.co/nDWvydFIAJ — Bahrain News Agency (@bna_en) January 3, 2024

#الإمارات تدين الهجوم الإرهابي في كرمان الإيرانيةhttps://t.co/YO99qCeYWS — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) January 3, 2024

Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), condemned the blasts targeting civilians in Iran.

The OIC General Secretariat expresses condolences and solidarity to the Iranian government, people, and families following the recent terrorist attack, wishing for speedy recovery for injured individuals.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, offering condolences to bereaved families and the Iranian government, and wishing for the injured’s swift recovery.

He calls for those responsible to be held accountable, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In a statement, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi also condemned two blasts and emphasized the GCC’s stance against violence, extremism, and terrorism that destabilizes security and contradicts humanitarian principles.