Gulf residents can soon travel to GCC countries on single visa

Currently, GCC citizens of these countries have the freedom to travel across borders without the need for visa applications.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th September 2023 4:09 pm IST
Gulf residents can travel on a single visa to GCC countries very soon: UAE minister
Travellers

Gulf countries are considering the implementation of a single-visa system that would allow residents to travel freely within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The GCC comprises six member states—Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The disclosure was made by the UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq at the ongoing Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 26.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
In a first, Israeli minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for UN conference

He said that the introduction of this system could be imminent, and said, “the regime could be introduced “very soon,” Bloomberg reported.

Al-Marri emphasized the attractiveness of this prospect as it would facilitate smoother travel for the many expatriates and foreign workers living in these Gulf countries.

Currently, GCC citizens of these countries have the freedom to travel across borders without the need for visa applications.

Foreign residents, a significant portion of the population and from diverse backgrounds, still face visa requirements when crossing GCC boundaries.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th September 2023 4:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button