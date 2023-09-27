Gulf residents can soon travel to GCC countries on single visa

Gulf countries are considering the implementation of a single-visa system that would allow residents to travel freely within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The GCC comprises six member states—Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The disclosure was made by the UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq at the ongoing Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 26.

He said that the introduction of this system could be imminent, and said, “the regime could be introduced “very soon,” Bloomberg reported.

Al-Marri emphasized the attractiveness of this prospect as it would facilitate smoother travel for the many expatriates and foreign workers living in these Gulf countries.

Currently, GCC citizens of these countries have the freedom to travel across borders without the need for visa applications.

Foreign residents, a significant portion of the population and from diverse backgrounds, still face visa requirements when crossing GCC boundaries.