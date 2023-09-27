In a first, Israeli minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for UN conference

Amidst an unprecedented diplomatic move towards normalisation between Saudi Arabia and Israel and coinciding with the visit of a Saudi diplomatic delegation to the West Bank, the Israeli Minister of Tourism has arrived in Saudi Arabia in the first public visit by an Israeli minister to the Kingdom, described as “historic”.

On Tuesday, September 26, Haim Katz arrived in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, to attend the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) conference.

Katz visit will stay two days, during which he will take part in a number of events and discussions at the conference, and meet with ministers from various Middle Eastern countries.

In a statement, Katz said, “Tourism forms a bridge between peoples and has the ability to win hearts and encourage economic prosperity.”

“I will work to establish cooperation to enhance tourism and Israel’s foreign relations,” he added.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia sent its first delegation to the occupied West Bank in three decades.

Nayef Al Sudairi, who was appointed non-resident ambassador to Palestine in August, held talks with senior officials, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Earlier this September, Saudi Arabia did not allow Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Education Minister Yoav Kisch to head the Israeli delegation to the UNESCO conference held in Riyadh, but it allowed senior officials from the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Antiquities Authority to attend.

On September 21, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an interview with American Fox News channel denied reports that talks to normalize relations with Israel were halted, stressing that they are getting closer to normalization every day.

In recent months, Israeli officials have increasingly talked about the imminent normalisation of relations with Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh has stressed on more than one occasion that this will not happen until a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reached.