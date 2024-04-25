Gunfight breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar: A gunfight started between militants and security forces in the Nowpora Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, April 25.

A top police officer told the media that a joint team of police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Nowpora Sopore following input about the militant movement in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering a gunfight.

A police officer has confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

The gunfight was underway until last reports.