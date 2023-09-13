Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu’s shooting location in Hyderabad leaked

Mumbai: One of the biggest superstars in Tollywood, Mahesh Babu, is currently working on his next project Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram. The movie has been grabbing attention since its announcement and has remained a heavily hyped film of the actor. Initially, it made headlines due to casting changes and new artists joining the project.

However, the film is back in the news, this time due to leaked videos from its sets. Mahesh Babu’s shooting location was revealed online, and Twitter is flooded with these leaked videos. He was seen shooting some scenes at Koti Women’s College in Hyderabad.

Teddy gaadu Duty chesthe Never Before Numbers pedtadu pakka Regional wise 🔥⚡🌪#GunturuKaaram @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/5tin3MEMHX — Guntur Kaaram 🚬🔥 (@_ShyamReddyz) September 12, 2023

Reportedly, the actor also shot a small portion of the movie in the BHEL area of Hyderabad.

These leaks have sparked curiosity and discussions among fans and movie enthusiasts about what to expect from “Guntur Kaaram.” Despite the challenges faced during its production, the film continues to generate buzz and anticipation among the audience.

Guntur Kaaram stars Mahesh Babu, Ramya Krishna, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, and Jagapathi Babu. S Radha Krishna has bankrolled the film under his production company, Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie is expected to be released next year.