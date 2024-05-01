Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

London: The devotional strains of Gurbani and messages of harmony rang out at the Houses of Parliament complex in London this week for a first-of-its-kind Baisakhi celebration.

Organised by the British Indian think tank 1928 Institute and diaspora membership organisations City Sikhs and the British Punjabi Welfare Association (BPWA), the event brought together a cross-section of professionals, community leaders and philanthropists at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Room on Monday evening to spotlight the UK-India relationship and contributions of the Sikh community to British life.

City Sikhs Chair Jasvir Singh led the proceedings, which included speeches and Gurbani by the Anahad Kirtan Society.

“It’s a real honour to celebrate Baisakhi, the birth of the Khalsa by Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. Baisakhi celebrates the beginning of the Khalsa and the teachings that accompany this, focussing on equality by proactively removing forms of hierarchy, ego and fear,” said Kiran Kaur Manku, co-chair of the 1928 Institute.

“Today is also the Prakash, which roughly translates to the embodiment or birth of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth who fearlessly fought for the rights of everyone. He was known as the ‘Shield of India’ and sacrificed his life for the rights of others. The insightful values and teachings of the Guru and Khalsa are the foundation of the Sikh identity and how we operate. It is these values that we cherish, honour and celebrate today,” she said.

Cross-party parliamentarians including British Sikh Labour member of Parliament Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and Labour’s shadow minister for Asia and the Pacific Catherine West were among those present, with Baroness Sandy Verma and South Asia Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad lending their support to the event which is expected to become an annual feature in the parliamentary calendar.

“Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s gift to Sikhism and humanity was to establish a community where equality was at its core, where women and men were treated the same, and which is willing to step up to protect everyone in society, no matter what their background or beliefs may be. It is these values of the Khalsa that continue to influence Sikhs around the world to date,” said Param Singh, Co-Chair of City Sikhs.