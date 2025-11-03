Guru Nanak’s 556th birth anniversary marked by grand procession

Hyderabad: Members of the Sikh community here on Monday, November 3, held a procession at the Afzalgunj’s Gurudwara to mark the 556th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Devji, founder of the religion and first to practice Sikhism.

The Nagar Keertan (colourful holy procession) started from the Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Ashok Bazar, and passed through Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, and Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda.

Devotees transported the Guru Granth Sahib on decorated vehicles, while displaying Gatka martial arts and carrying Nishan Sahibs (religious flags).

As part of the procession, Sikh youth performed with blunt weapons, Kirpans, and swords. Along the route, Kada Prasad, tea, and snacks were distributed, while an LED screen shared life teachings of Guru Nanak.

The mass congregation, called Vishaal Deewan, will be celebrated on a grand scale officially on November 5 at the exhibition grounds in Nampally.

Around 25,000 Sikh devotees and people from other communities will be present at the event, said a press release.

The event will feature recitations of Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) performed by reputed Jathas, specially invited from across the country.