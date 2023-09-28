Gurugram administration bans sale and use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Thursday issued an order imposing strict restrictions on the storage, sale, and use of firecrackers (except green firecrackers) in the city ahead of the Diwali festival.

As per the order, issued by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, this order will come into force in Gurugram district from November 1 and will remain effective till January 31, 2024.

Also Read SC refuses to relax blanket ban on bursting of crackers in Delhi

E-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon etc. have been prohibited from accepting any online order for firecrackers.

The DC, using his power under Section 144 of CrPC, has issued orders under the Explosive Substances Act 1884 and Explosive Substances Rules 2008 regarding the production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the district.

“The responsibility of ensuring compliance with the rules has also been given to Gurugram Police, Municipal Corporation Gurugram and Municipal Corporation Manesar. Police station in-charge, Municipal Corporation officials, Block Development and Panchayat officers and Tehsildar will coordinate with each other in their respective areas and get these orders strictly implemented,” the orders said.

All officers implementing the orders have been instructed to send daily compliance reports to Deputy Commissioner regularly.

As per the orders, the regional officers of the Pollution Control Board have also been instructed to regularly monitor the air quality.

Green firecrackers will only be allowed to be burst only from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Diwali festival day and from 11.55 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

Action will be taken under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against those who disobey the orders.

“According to the instructions of the Supreme Court, only green firecrackers that cause less pollution can be sold through licensed traders in the Gurugram district. The production, sale and use of other firecrackers and sticks have been completely banned as they cause excessive air and noise pollution and also cause solid waste-related problems,” read the order.