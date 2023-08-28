Gurugram: Hindu leaders put under house arrest

The Hindu leaders were not allowed to go outside their houses. Police personnel were stationed outside their houses throughout the day.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th August 2023 9:00 pm IST
Gurugram
Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Monday put several Hindu leaders, including Kulbhushan Bhardwaj and Abhishek Gaur, under house arrest in view of the Shobha Yatra called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

“It was around 8.22 a.m. on Monday when a PCR van of the Gurugram Police was deployed outside my house here in Sector-14. They did not allow me to go outside,” Bhardwaj said, adding the Haryana government has placed some Hindu leaders under house arrest.

“The Haryana government has reminded Hindu leaders of the Mughal era by placing us under house arrest, but Hindus can not stop and Jalabhishek was offered at Nalhad Temple in Nuh. When the time comes, Hindus will give a befitting reply to this arbitrariness,” he added.

A notice was sent by the police to the Hindu leaders, which read: “In the wake of the Nuh violence on July 31, it has been known from the Intelligence report that you are a ‘conscious member’ of Hindu society and raise your voice against anti-Hindu activities, so you will neither participate in the Shobha yatra on 28 nor will you tell anyone.

“You also will not even make such religious comments through oral or social media, which may disturb peace and order. If you indulge in such activities without permission, action will be taken as per rules,” read the police notice.

