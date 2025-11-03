Gurukul students blame Congress government over corrupt principal

A day after Gurukul students attacked a female constable, students from the same school in Rangareddy launched a scathing attack against the Congress-led state government on November 3.

The students were protesting against principal Shailaja, whom they allege is involved in problematic behaviour like drinking beer on school premises, hogging kitchen supplies, and demanding bribes.

“When KCR was in power, no problem like this happened. But the present government is very irresponsible,” an enraged student told reporters.

Also Read Gurukul students attack female constable in Rangareddy

Principal’s previous suspension

In 2024, principal Shailaja was involved in another incident. Students from the Balemla Social Welfare Girls Degree College Hostel in Suryapet district took to the streets after discovering that the principal and the hostel’s caretaker were drinking beer in hostel rooms.

The students also complained that when they tried to object, they were beaten up by the principal and the caretaker.

Following the escalation of the incident, she was reportedly suspended and began working at the Government Social Welfare Gurukul Degree College in Rangareddy.

However, her behaviour remained the same, as claimed by the students who are still protesting against her drinking habits, among other issues.

On Sunday, the students staged a sit-in on the main road demanding her immediate suspension. They held placards and raised slogans such as “Principal down down”.

Principal’s bribe demands

They alleged that she takes over the hostel food supplies and fails to provide proper meals. They further claimed that the mutton meat meant for students was being transported to her house.

Students who were married reported that they were blackmailed by her, and were asked to pay half of their marriage dowry, only after which she would allow them to write exams. They claimed she demanded a Rs 10,000 bribe for tests, and charged Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 separately for issuing transfer certificates.

The students called out the corruption which allows for such behaviour by people in power. They highlighted systemic issues such as a lack of financial support from the government, which forces them to pay fees despite being in a state-run institution.

A day after Guruklul students attacked a female constable, students from the same school in Rangareddy launched a scathing attack against the Congress-led state government on November 3.



The students were protesting against principal Shailaja, whom they allege is involved in… pic.twitter.com/38i4YoXIGl — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 3, 2025

Recently, Gurukul schools have come under the spotlight with multiple schools reporting food poisoning cases and issues of corrupt authority figures.