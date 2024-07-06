Telangana: Students protest against principal for drinking beer inside hostel

Hyderabad: The degree women students residing at the Balemla Social Welfare Girls Degree College Hostel campus in Suryapet district were up in arms against their principal Shailaja and another woman, who is the hostel’s caretaker, after getting vexed with their drinking beer in the hostel rooms.

The students seized the beer bottles and the rooms used by the principal and staff to get intoxicated.

“No student on campus could sleep all night because we were all scared that some untoward incident could happen. Recently, the principal’s son spent five days in our hostel. What rule allows a male to stay inside the girls’ hostel?” asked one of the agitated students.

The students also complained that when they tried to object, they were beaten up by the principal and the caretaker.

“We are all major and degree students with voter IDs. We are not minors. They can not beat us,” said another student.

The students demanded that the principal and caretaker be removed from their positions immediately.