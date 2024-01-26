Gyanvapi Case: ‘Kalank ab jald mitne wala hai,’ says Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency, Raja Singh, shared his views on social media hours after a Varanasi district court agreed to provide the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) scientific survey report on the Gyanvapi Mosque complex to both Hindu and Muslim sides.

On his social media handle, he wrote, “Kaashee Vishvanaath par laga kalank bhee ab bahut jald mitne wala hai.” Alongside the comment, he posted a photo purportedly showing a temple beneath a mosque.

ASI report confirms temple existed at Gyanvapi site: Hindu side’s lawyer

Raja Singh’s tweet came after the Hindu side’s lawyer claimed that the ASI report confirms the existence of a temple at the Gyanvapi site. The report, submitted recently, was shared with both parties on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu side in the courts, read out portions of the survey report, which, he said, suggest the existence of a large Hindu temple structure there earlier.

“The ASI findings suggest that modifications were made to the mosque, reusing pillars and plaster with minor alterations. Some pillars from the Hindu temple were slightly modified for use in the new structure. Attempts were made to remove the carvings on the pillars,” he claimed, citing the ASI report.

Raja Singh likely to contest LS polls

Meanwhile, Raja Singh is eyeing a Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming general elections. He has expressed his intention to contest from Aurangabad, though the party prefers him to run from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

Sources close to the MLA suggest his reluctance to contest from Hyderabad.

Raja Singh, known for making controversial speeches, has been active in Maharashtra, particularly Aurangabad, addressing meetings and building local connections.