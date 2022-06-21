Gyanvapi hearing: Varanasi judge transferred to Bareilly

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 21st June 2022 9:11 am IST
Gyanvapi hearing: Varanasi judge transferred to Bareilly
Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: Twitter)

Varanasi: Varanasi civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had ordered the video survey of Gyanvapi mosque, has been transferred to Bareilly.

He is among the 121 civil judges transferred by the Allahabad High Court on Monday evening. The transferred judges are required to take charge of office by July 4.

Sources termed the transfer of Diwakar as ‘routine’ and said that there was no link to the sensitive Gyanvapi case that he was hearing.

Diwakar had also claimed to have received death threats during the hearing of the case.

His security had been upgraded by the Uttar Pradesh government.

