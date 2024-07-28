H.D. Kumaraswamy hospitalised after suffering nosebleed; discharged

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering nosebleed earlier on Sunday, has returned to his residence in J.P. Nagar after receiving treatment.

Speaking to the media after being discharged from the hospital and returning to his residence, the Union Minister said: “I have undergone heart valve replacement surgery thrice and I take blood thinner medication to prevent clotting. It is common for me to experience nose bleeding when I am under stress and do not get enough rest. The doctors have advised me to reduce my workload.”

He, however, assured that there was no need for anyone to worry, and also requested his party workers and supporters to remain calm. “As long as I have your good wishes, God’s grace, and my parents’ blessings, there is no danger,” the Union Minister said.

“The people have sent me to Delhi with their trust. I will not betray that trust. This is just a temporary issue. No one needs to worry. I need to take some rest,” he stated, adding: “Ninety-two-year-old, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (his father) will raise the Cauvery issue in Parliament tomorrow. The DMK and other members will try to disrupt. I need to be there with him.”

“I will monitor my condition overnight and decide on my Delhi trip. I will inform the doctors about it. My health is not completely ruined, so I can still participate in the ‘padayatra’. There is still a week left for it. If I cannot participate, Nikhil Kumaraswamy will join our MLAs in the padayatra. There is no need for party workers to worry,” H.D. Kumaraswamy said.

After attending a coordination committee meeting with JD-S and BJP leaders at a hotel here, the minister suffered nosebleed while addressing the media alongside former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and state unit BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra.

H.D. Kumaraswamy was immediately rushed to a hospital and was kept under observation for a few hours. After receiving appropriate treatment, he was discharged.

The Union Minister was taken to Apollo Hospital in the Jayanagar locality here. His son, actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and other senior leaders of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) rushed him to the hospital.

H.D. Kumaraswamy has participated in a series of programmes since morning.

He visited a temple in Nanjangud town, then arrived in Mysuru to hold meetings and address the media.

In the afternoon, he arrived in Bengaluru and took part in the BJP and the JD-S leaders’ meeting.

While H.D. Kumaraswamy was addressing the media along with Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Vijayendra, and Opposition leader R. Ashoka, he suddenly suffered a nosebleed.

The blood was seen splattered all over his white shirt.

Despite this, H.D. Kumaraswamy did not panic and asked Yediyurappa to address the media, then stepped aside while pressing a hand towel to his nose.