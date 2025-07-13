Habitual offender nabbed in Hyderabad, around Rs 6L cash seized

Hyderabad: A habitual offender was nabbed by Task Force sleuths along with Rein Bazar police on Saturday, July 12, and Rs 5,97,800 was seized from his possession.

According to the police, the accused, Shaik Hafeezuddin, 22, works as a painter but got addicted to bad habits and to maintain his lifestyle, started committing thefts.

On July 11, Shaik went to the Waheedunnisa Begum Masjid, near Ganga Nagar Nala. Upon seeing a huge crowd at the mosque, he decided to look for valuables.

He ended up opening the dickey of a scooter using a duplicate key and found a polyethene cover with cash inside, which he took and fled from the scene.

A case has been registered under Section 303 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft at the Rein Bazar police station, and further investigation is underway.