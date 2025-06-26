Hyderabad agent held for Rs 7L theft, Rs 6.42L recovered by police

Hyderabad: A collection agent turned thief was arrested by the Shahalibanda police in connection with thefts involving a jewellery store in Begum Bazar.

The police seized cash of Rs 6.42 lakh from the accused.

A 45-year-old Mohd Afsar is a collection agent by profession, who acts as the middleman for transactions between his employer, Dhanraj Jewellers, and multiple jewellery shops across Siddiamber Bazar. The Falaknuma resident has worked for his employer for five years.

On the day of the crime, Afsar collected the full sum of Rs 7 lakh to be handed off to his employer, and instead, fled with the money to pay off debts, family necessities, and to afford the lavish lifestyle of his desires that is otherwise beyond his means.

Afsar was apprehended by police with a smaller amount than his booty, suggesting he had already paid off some overdue expenses with the money.

Afsar is in the custody of the Shahalibanda police.