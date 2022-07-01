Haj 2022: First batch of pilgrims from Dubai arrive in Madinah

The first batch of Haj pilgrims from Dubai arrived at Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz international airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Saudia Airlines operates the first official Haj flight from Dubai, departed from Dubai International Airport for Madinah on Thursday afternoon, June 30.

The pilgrims arrive in Madinah at 8 pm and carry on with their journey forward to the holy city of Makkah to perform Umrah, before starting their Haj journey.

The first batch included people from different entities of the Dubai Government.

After performing Haj and Umrah, the delegation is scheduled to return to Dubai on July 13.

This year Saudi Arabia has announced permits for one million Muslims to perform the annual pilgrimage, welcoming foreign pilgrims for the first time since 2019, after COVID-19 restrictions meant it was limited to the kingdom’s residents only.

All Haj pilgrims this year must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be under 65 years of age. They must also present a negative PCR test taken before departing for the kingdom.