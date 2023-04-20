Haj 2023: Last date for Saudi pilgrims to pay final instalment

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the 10th Shawwal as the last date for domestic pilgrims to pay the final instalment of the upcoming Haj 1444 AH.

The final instalment is estimated at 40 percent and the reservation’s status will be confirmed when completing all the instalments at its specified times.

As per a report by the Arabic daily Okaz, it noted that the reservation will be cancelled if the instalments are not completed.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Haj and Umrah allowed the option of paying the costs of the Haj package in instalments.

The ministry has set 20 percent for the first instalments, as pilgrims were obligated to pay the first instalment within 72 hours from the date of registration.

The second instalment payment of 40 percent of the total cost was scheduled for Rajab 7.

The third and final instalment must be paid no later than the 10th of Shawwal, less than two months before the start of the pilgrimage season due in late June this year.

The issuance of official permits will begin on the 15th of Shawwal corresponding to May 5.