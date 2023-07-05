Haj 2023: Saudi authorities distribute over 751m food items

Riyadh: As many as 751,655,000 food products were distributed among the Haj pilgrims on the holy sites in Saudi Arabia during the 2023 Haj season. The ready-to-consume products were provided under the supervision of the Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi.

The most consumed commodities were beverages, with a total of 406 million dairy products and juice bottles, followed by more than 207 million water bottles.

Over 128 million breads and over seven million ready-to-eat meals were also distributed.

The ministry also arranged more than 700 transportation trucks to supply food items to the holy sites for the pilgrims. The field monitoring teams of the ministry were ordered to ensure all necessary items were available throughout the Haj season.

The teams also monitored the commercial establishments and stalls in Makkah and Madinah to check on their compliance with the Consumer Protection Law, and also to prevent other violations.